Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $402.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.84 and a 200-day moving average of $404.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

