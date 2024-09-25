Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTN opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $192.36. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

