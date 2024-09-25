Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vale traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 6,153,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,264,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale
Vale Trading Up 6.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Vale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
