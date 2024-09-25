Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vale traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 6,153,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,264,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale Trading Up 6.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after buying an additional 8,288,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 5,707,969 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 3,261,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 2,871,094 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 2,578,900 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.