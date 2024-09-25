Wedbush Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $205.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $194.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after acquiring an additional 207,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.