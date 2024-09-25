Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,282.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,045.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,034.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

