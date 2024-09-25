Zacks Research Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of McKesson in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.68. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2026 earnings at $35.09 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.93.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $480.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

