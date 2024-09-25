Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $98.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

