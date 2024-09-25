Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $63.06 on Monday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

