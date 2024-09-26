360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 1,205,569 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 1,205,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$506,338.98 ($346,807.52).

On Thursday, September 19th, Tony Pitt bought 2,692,663 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$1,157,845.09 ($793,044.58).

On Friday, July 26th, Tony Pitt purchased 1,775,225 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$640,856.23 ($438,942.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

