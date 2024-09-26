Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $589.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.