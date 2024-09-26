Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.15. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,435 shares of company stock valued at $479,521. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

