Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$45,569.40 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total value of C$45,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374 shares in the company, valued at C$10,718.84.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.51. The stock has a market cap of C$11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

