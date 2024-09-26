Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Coverage Initiated at Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.43 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 631,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 301,894 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

