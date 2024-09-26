Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$19.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$21.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

