Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $37.00 at TD Cowen

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.06.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.62 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

