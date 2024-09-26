Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $1,277,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $55,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $1,277,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,860 shares of company stock worth $4,899,205 in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,070,844,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after buying an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488,566 shares of the software’s stock worth $244,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $91,589,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

