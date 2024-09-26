Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
TSE AIF opened at C$55.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.69. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$59.60.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.71104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
