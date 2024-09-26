American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,588.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 274,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.