America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Buys $34,999,979.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $468,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

