Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) PT at C$30.46

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

