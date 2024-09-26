Analyzing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lineage pays out -11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lineage and Equity Residential”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.33 billion 3.37 -$3.11 billion ($13.67) -5.78 Equity Residential $2.92 billion 9.79 $835.44 million $2.41 31.20

Analyst Ratings

Equity Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lineage. Lineage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lineage and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76 Equity Residential 0 12 7 0 2.37

Lineage currently has a consensus target price of $93.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $75.97, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Lineage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 32.83% 8.53% 4.80%

Summary

Equity Residential beats Lineage on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

