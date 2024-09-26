Andrew Burnes Acquires 100,000 Shares of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Burnes acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,600.00 ($127,123.29).

Andrew Burnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Burnes purchased 50,000 shares of Helloworld Travel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$101,800.00 ($69,726.03).

Helloworld Travel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Helloworld Travel Cuts Dividend

Helloworld Travel Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helloworld Travel’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

