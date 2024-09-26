Andy Wattula Sells 9,356 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

