Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of AM stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,704,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

