Applied Optoelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the average volume of 3,494 call options.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of AAOI opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.96.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
