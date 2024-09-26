Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

