Ariel Emanuel Sells 27,816 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

