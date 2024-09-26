Baidu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 66,388 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,685 call options.

Baidu Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $136.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after acquiring an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

