Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Banco Santander Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BNC opened at GBX 383 ($5.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 423 ($5.66).
Banco Santander Company Profile
