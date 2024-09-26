Bank of America Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $96.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.92.

SE stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SEA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

