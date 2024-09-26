Benchmark Raises Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $30.00

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBGI opened at $14.77 on Monday. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,591,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 85,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 36.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 538,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 10.5% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,225,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,208,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

