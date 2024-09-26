Benoit Dageville Sells 287 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43.

Snowflake last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

