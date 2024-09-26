Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Shares of BBY opened at $97.84 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after buying an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after purchasing an additional 491,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

