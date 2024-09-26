Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

BHVN stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 614.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

