Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Birks Group stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

