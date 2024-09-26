Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Birks Group stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.88.
Birks Group Company Profile
