BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BLCR opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94.
About BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF
