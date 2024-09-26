Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $85.00

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after buying an additional 429,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,287,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

