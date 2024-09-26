Brokers Set Expectations for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report issued on Sunday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 846,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 176,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

