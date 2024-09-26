Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

LON:MYX opened at GBX 38 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. MYCELX Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 36.25 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.64 ($0.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.55. The company has a market capitalization of £9.26 million, a PE ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at MYCELX Technologies

In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider André Schnabl bought 48,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.36 ($33,350.78). Insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.