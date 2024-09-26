Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$114.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.67.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,938. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

