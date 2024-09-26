Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.54.

NYSE GDDY opened at $158.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,386. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

