Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 286.85% from the stock’s current price.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

