Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.