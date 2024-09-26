Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 366,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 172,902 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Catalent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

