CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

CAVA opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 3.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,943 shares of company stock worth $38,872,086 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

