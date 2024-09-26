Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.13. 712,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,260,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CELH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celsius by 703.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.