Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.83 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $279.96. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

