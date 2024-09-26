Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.