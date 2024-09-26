Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.170-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $181.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.30.

CTAS opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

