Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Up 5.2 %

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 888 ($11.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 456 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($12.05). The company has a market cap of £359.02 million, a PE ratio of 2,336.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 845.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 786.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($15,213.23). In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.82), for a total value of £155,329.92 ($207,994.00). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.19), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($15,213.23). Insiders own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

